9/11 LEGACY: The loss, the wars, the enduring images By Journal Staff Friday, September 10th, 2021 at 7:25PM REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’ Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter… September 9, 2021 3:17AM Memories of 9/11 attack on Pentagon remain close to the surface for Albuquerque native Robert Cortez doesn’t need a calendar or annual memorial services to remind him of… September 9, 2021 2:58PM Wounds of War: Two decades of combat leave many scarred The toll of the wars, in terms of human and financial loss, and the lingering… September 9, 2021 3:07PM NM casualties in global war on terror These are the names of the 90 men and women with New Mexico ties who… September 9, 2021 3:38PM Rio Rancho photographer focused on President Bush during 9/11 Just before 9 a.m. EDT, President George W. Bush’s limousine arrives at Emma E. Booker… September 10, 2021 5:38AM Albuquerque resident counseled first responders and survivors of 9/11 Every year, about a month before the actual date, Geri Lynn Matthews feels 9/11 coming… September 10, 2021 3:07PM Lifting NY spirits Many in crew that creates Tribute in Light have ties to 9/11… September 10, 2021 3:26PM Memories of 9/11 New Mexicans recall thoughts, feelings on that fateful September day… September 10, 2021 3:47PM Share Your Story Nativo Sponsored Content MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS Need a mask outdoors? It depends, NM doctors say SANTA FE – With the return of the State Fair and college football, top health… NM coronavirus deaths hit highest total in months Eighteen of the 20 deaths happened within the past 30 days NM-born coaches in Lobo-Aggie rivalry have history of shared animosity Since World War II, 33 men have coached the UNM Lobo and NMSU Aggie football… Memories of 9/11 New Mexicans recall thoughts, feelings on that fateful September day