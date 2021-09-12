Wedding venue closure leaves couples in the lurch

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A popular wedding venue north of Santa Fe is abruptly shuttering its doors, leaving many couples in a tough bind as they scramble to find a new venue in a backlogged market.

Staff at La Mesita Ranch Estate confirmed that the venue would close its doors Oct. 26, but declined to answer further questions as to why the venue is closing. The venue is run by the Pueblo of Pojoaque, and neither Gov. Jenelle Roybal nor Lt. Gov. Rafaela Sanchez responded to requests for comment.

On the pueblo’s website, it still lists La Mesita as a wedding venue, but the venue’s own website has been taken down.

Steve Blamer, co-owner of Blame Her Ranch, a wedding venue south of Santa Fe in Ribera, said he’s been getting calls from couples who’ve had their weddings canceled at La Mesita. He said he’s tried to help the couples he could, but his ranch usually is booked out 18 months – a situation that has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

He said he’s currently booking weddings into 2023 and 2024, and has worked to find space for the couples whose weddings were canceled during the pandemic.

Blamer said he thinks venues shouldn’t cancel weddings without more advance notice, and need to treat their clients with understanding.

La Mesita’s cancellations affect not only weddings, but also other services at the venue. The ranch also gave notice to one of its longtime tenants, Invicta Farms, to leave the property. The farm has rented from the Pueblo for the past 12 years.

When contacted, staff from Invicta Farms said they couldn’t comment on the move at this time.