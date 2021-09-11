New Mexico brewers earn 2 gold, 2 silver medals at Beer Festival

New Mexico beers are bringing home some medal.

The winners at the Great American Beer Festival were announced Friday via a live stream and New Mexico beers won medals in four different categories — two gold and two silver, to be exact.

Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales clenched a gold medal for Threat Level Turquoise in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category. Ex Novo founder and president and Corrales native Joel Gregory opened his first location in Portland, Oregon, in 2014. He recently moved back to New Mexico and opened the Corrales brewery.

“We’re so proud of this beer,” Gregory said. “And are excited to represent New Mexico on a national scale.”

Ponderosa also claimed gold in the Hoppy Lager category for its Italian Pilsner.

Marble Brewery, a staple in the New Mexico craft beer scene for more than a decade, is bringing home silver in the Extra Special Bitter category for its Eastside Special Bitter beer.

“The team has weathered the storm and this win is the culmination of Marble’s resilience, creativity and passion to represent New Mexico through world class beer,” said Barbie Gonzalez, president and chief operating officer.

Marble brewmaster Josh Trujillo said, “Beer built what we have and will continue to be our top priority.”

Finally, Second Street won a silver for its Oktoberfest, a German-Style Marzen.

There were 98 categories and approximately 2,200 breweries from across the country participating. Judging for the festival took place at the end of August and beginning of September. However, this year the public portion of the event, which can draw crowds of up to 60,000, was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

Next year’s event will be the 40th anniversary and organizers plan to return to an in-person festival from Oct. 6 to 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.