City could push ‘stop’ on elevator inspections

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The city of Albuquerque is planning to close the door on its elevator maintenance inspection program.

Mayor Tim Keller has sent legislation to the City Council that would formally eliminate the roughly $167,500 program that sends a city employee to commercial buildings to check the elevators’ rope and counterweight, car control, lighting and adherence to other maintenance requirements proscribed by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

“Albuquerque is the only city in NM that was having these elevator inspections,” city Planning Department spokesman Rick De Reyes said.

If the legislation passes, De Reyes said property owners would have to schedule third-party inspectors to perform regular inspections.

The city will “rely on the building owner for compliance” with elevator maintenance, Albuquerque Chief Building Official Land Clark said in emailed answers to Journal questions. That is the standard elsewhere in New Mexico, he said, though the city would investigate any complaints.

The Planning Department currently has one inspector whose sole function is to perform annual checks on the 1,586 elevators around the city.

De Reyes said the employee is still doing the job, but the city cut funding for the inspections during the last budget cycle. The legislation before the City Council would formally ground the program, he said.

Should it pass, the employee would be reassigned to another Planning Division, Clark said.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting of woman
ABQnews Seeker
Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity
2
Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers
Most Recent Biz News
The new federal vaccine requirement announced ... The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, ...
3
Tesla picks Nambé for first NM store
ABQnews Seeker
NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles ... NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles now sit inside an old casino north of Santa Fe as part of a first-of-its-kind project between Tesla ...
4
State launches pay parity program for pre-K teachers
Education
Payments could mean an increase of ... Payments could mean an increase of $1,300 per month or more
5
NM sees drop in COVID-19 test positivity rate
ABQnews Seeker
There's some encouraging news amid a ... There's some encouraging news amid a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases that prompted hospitalizations due to the virus to more than double over ...
6
Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released
ABQnews Seeker
The superintendent of one of New ... The superintendent of one of New Mexico's larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling ...
7
REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’
ABQnews Seeker
Lone New Mexican killed in attacks ... Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter
8
Memories of 9/11 attack on Pentagon remain close to ...
ABQnews Seeker
  Robert Cortez doesn’t need a ...   Robert Cortez doesn’t need a calendar or annual memorial services to remind him of 9/11. All it takes to put him back into ...
9
ABQ City Council delays speed camera decision
ABQnews Seeker
Unresolved elements prompt a vote to ... Unresolved elements prompt a vote to address issue at next meeting
10
Atrisco Heritage High gets spirit boost
ABQnews Seeker
New mascots 'make a huge difference' New mascots 'make a huge difference'