Zozobra smoked by hope and fire

By Associated Press

Zozobra’s got a streak going.

As the enemy of all that’s good, Old Man Gloom was likely feeling pumped that for the second year in a row the dreaded coronavirus pandemic has a strangle hold on the world.

One thing he never learns, however, is that no matter how bad things are, the human heart never loses hope.

The other thing he never learns is that he should stay away from Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park on the Friday of Labor Day weekend.

A coronavirus-constricted crowd of about 14,000 people watched happily Friday as the 50-foot-tall monster marionette, growling and flailing his arms, went up in flames at the park, taking fears, grief and bad luck with him – at least for a while.

Zozobra will be back next year. But so will the hope and the fire.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Another man dies in custody at MDC jail
ABQnews Seeker
Death of 34-year-old comes six days ... Death of 34-year-old comes six days after a man, 65, dies at the lockup
2
APD says homicide count drops by two people
ABQnews Seeker
One person dies of an overdose, ... One person dies of an overdose, second leapt from a moving car
3
Local events commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
ABQnews Seeker
Organizations and agencies around New Mexico ... Organizations and agencies around New Mexico are holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here is a list of ...
4
Española schools superintendent resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Leader was placed on leave in ... Leader was placed on leave in May over suit involving previous job
5
City could push 'stop' on elevator inspections
ABQnews Seeker
Property owners to be responsible for ... Property owners to be responsible for upkeep
6
Judge allows Aragon to remain on mayoral ballot
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host's declared residence was in ... Radio host's declared residence was in question
7
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting of woman
ABQnews Seeker
Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity
8
Need a mask outdoors? It depends, NM doctors say
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – With ... SANTA FE – With the return of the State Fair and college football, top health ...
9
NM coronavirus deaths hit highest total in months
ABQnews Seeker
Eighteen of the 20 deaths happened ... Eighteen of the 20 deaths happened within the past 30 days