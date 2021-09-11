Local events commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

Organizations and agencies around New Mexico are holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here is a list of some of the events:

Albuquerque

♦ Fallen Heroes 9/11 Memorial at Alvarado Square

6:46 a.m. at 415 Silver SW

Bernalillo County honor guards will stand silent watch over 343 sets of firefighter bunker gear for a total of 343 minutes in remembrance of 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers killed in the attacks. There will be a laying of wreaths and, starting at 9 a.m., Bernalillo County firefighters will also strike the four-fives on a ceremonial bell on the hour.

♦ 9/11 Salute to Patriots at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

11 a.m. at 1100 Louisiana SE

The event will feature a 50-person choir, honor guard and guest speakers including Gold Star Mothers along with tributes to first responders, service members and others who died in the attacks. Face coverings are requested.

♦ 9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Ceremony at Civic Plaza

Stair climb begins at 8:46 a.m., memorial starts at 1 p.m. at 401 Second NW.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters will complete the annual 110-story stair climb to honor the 343 New York firefighters who died in the attacks. Afterward, a memorial will be held by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Fire Chief Gene Gallegos and Police Chief Harold Medina.

Rio Rancho

♦ Sunrise Service at Vista Verde Memorial Park

7 a.m. at 4310 Sarah SE, Rio Rancho

A hot air balloon launch and service to commemorate victims of the attacks. Food and drinks will be provided.

Santa Fe

♦ 9/11 Procession and Ceremony in Santa Fe

9:15 a.m. remembrance ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza.

The ceremony will include bagpipes, a memorial stair climb by members of the Santa Fe Fire Department and the dedication of 343 roses in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.

Las Cruces

♦ 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Las Cruces

8:30 a.m. at 201 East Picacho Ave.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Honor Guard will post colors and conduct a bell ringing ceremony at Fire Station 1. At 9 a.m. LCFD firefighters will have a memorial stair climb at Electric Caregiver Tower but the event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines.