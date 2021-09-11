Local events commemorate 9/11 anniversary

By Journal Staff Report

Organizations and agencies around New Mexico are holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here is a list of some of the events:

6:46 a.m. at 415 Silver SW

Bernalillo County honor guards will stand silent watch over 343 sets of firefighter bunker gear for a total of 343 minutes in remembrance of 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers killed in the attacks. There will be a laying of wreaths and, starting at 9 a.m., Bernalillo County firefighters will also strike the four-fives on a ceremonial bell on the hour.

• 9/11 Salute to Patriots at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

11 a.m. at 1100 Louisiana SE

The event will feature a 50-person choir, honor guard and guest speakers including Gold Star Mothers along with tributes to first responders, service members and others who died in the attacks. Face coverings are requested.

• 9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Ceremony at Civic Plaza

Stair climb begins at 8:46 a.m., memorial starts at 1 p.m. at 401 Second NW.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters will complete the annual 110-story stair climb to honor the 343 New York firefighters who died in the attacks. Afterward, a memorial will be held by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Fire Chief Gene Gallegos and Police Chief Harold Medina.

7 a.m. at 4310 Sarah SE, Rio Rancho

A hot air balloon launch and service to commemorate victims of the attacks. Food and drinks will be provided.

• 9/11 Procession and Ceremony in Santa Fe

9:15 a.m. remembrance ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza.

The ceremony will include bagpipes, a memorial stair climb by members of the Santa Fe Fire Department and the dedication of 343 roses in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.

• 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Las Cruces

8:30 a.m. at 201 East Picacho Ave.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Honor Guard will post colors and conduct a bell ringing ceremony at Fire Station 1. At 9 a.m. LCFD firefighters will have a memorial stair climb at Electric Caregiver Tower but the event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Another man dies in custody at MDC jail
ABQnews Seeker
Death of 34-year-old comes six days ... Death of 34-year-old comes six days after a man, 65, dies at the lockup
2
APD says homicide count drops by two people
ABQnews Seeker
One person dies of an overdose, ... One person dies of an overdose, second leapt from a moving car
3
Local events commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
ABQnews Seeker
Organizations and agencies around New Mexico ... Organizations and agencies around New Mexico are holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here is a list of ...
4
Española schools superintendent resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Leader was placed on leave in ... Leader was placed on leave in May over suit involving previous job
5
City could push 'stop' on elevator inspections
ABQnews Seeker
Property owners to be responsible for ... Property owners to be responsible for upkeep
6
Judge allows Aragon to remain on mayoral ballot
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host's declared residence was in ... Radio host's declared residence was in question
7
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting of woman
ABQnews Seeker
Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity Defense: Witness mistaken over perpetrator's identity
8
Need a mask outdoors? It depends, NM doctors say
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – With ... SANTA FE – With the return of the State Fair and college football, top health ...
9
NM coronavirus deaths hit highest total in months
ABQnews Seeker
Eighteen of the 20 deaths happened ... Eighteen of the 20 deaths happened within the past 30 days