Local events commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Organizations and agencies around New Mexico are holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here is a list of some of the events:

6:46 a.m. at 415 Silver SW

Bernalillo County honor guards will stand silent watch over 343 sets of firefighter bunker gear for a total of 343 minutes in remembrance of 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers killed in the attacks. There will be a laying of wreaths and, starting at 9 a.m., Bernalillo County firefighters will also strike the four-fives on a ceremonial bell on the hour.

• 9/11 Salute to Patriots at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

11 a.m. at 1100 Louisiana SE

The event will feature a 50-person choir, honor guard and guest speakers including Gold Star Mothers along with tributes to first responders, service members and others who died in the attacks. Face coverings are requested.

• 9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Ceremony at Civic Plaza

Stair climb begins at 8:46 a.m., memorial starts at 1 p.m. at 401 Second NW.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters will complete the annual 110-story stair climb to honor the 343 New York firefighters who died in the attacks. Afterward, a memorial will be held by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Fire Chief Gene Gallegos and Police Chief Harold Medina.

7 a.m. at 4310 Sarah SE, Rio Rancho

A hot air balloon launch and service to commemorate victims of the attacks. Food and drinks will be provided.

• 9/11 Procession and Ceremony in Santa Fe

9:15 a.m. remembrance ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza.

The ceremony will include bagpipes, a memorial stair climb by members of the Santa Fe Fire Department and the dedication of 343 roses in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.

• 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Las Cruces

8:30 a.m. at 201 East Picacho Ave.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Honor Guard will post colors and conduct a bell ringing ceremony at Fire Station 1. At 9 a.m. LCFD firefighters will have a memorial stair climb at Electric Caregiver Tower but the event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines.