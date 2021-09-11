United coach laments poor first-half effort during loss to Austin

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Austin Bold FC’s Xavier Baez banged home a penalty kick in the 76th minute and it proved decisive in a 1-0 victory over visiting New Mexico United on Friday night.

After breaking loose with three goals and snapping a seven-match winless streak last week against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, United was unable to put anything together against Bold FC. And a late turnover followed by a penalty on defender Micheal Azira impacted the fortunes of both sides in an instant.

Not only did Austin (8-6-8) square the season series against New Mexico at 1-1-2, the hosts also gained three points to climb into third place in the USL Championship Mountain Division. United (7-8-7) remained in sixth place and out of playoff position with 10 matches left in the regular season. (Click here for updated standings.)

“The penalty was a mistake, but a mistake didn’t decide the game,” United coach Troy Lesesne said in a post-match phone interview. “The game was decided by us not playing a full 90 minutes. Not good enough by us.”

United lived to regret a sluggish first half during which it generated almost no offensive pressure. Austin held an 8-0 shot advantage at halftime and forced Ryden to turn away a shot during a scramble in front in the 33rd minute.

“I thought it was a really poor first half by us,” Lesesne said. “We started slow and just didn’t create nearly enough opportunities. We have to be better than that.”

New Mexico did have the better of things through most of the second half, outshooting Austin 7-5 and putting several balls in scoring position. The closest call came on a Chelo Martinez free kick in the 56th minute, which found Kalen Ryden open in front for a header.

But Ryden’s hard bouncing shot deflected off the leg of goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, who was then able to make a scrambling save to keep NMU off the board.

“Great set piece and a good opportunity,” Lesesne said, “but we needed more of those.”

New Mexico got more openings in front, generating shots by Devon Sandoval and Azira during the first 30 minutes of the second half. But just when it seemed the visitors were close to breaking through, Roberto Avila took the ball away from Azira just outside United’s penalty area. Azira then took Avila down inside the box, earning a yellow cards and setting up a penalty kick.

Baez cashed in a low shot just over the back of diving NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to give Austin its second win in a three-day span. Bold FC outshot United 13-7 overall, putting four shots on net to the visitors’ two.

New Mexico played with more urgency in the second half but was guilty of several giveaways on the defensive end with the last one proving too much to overcome.

Austin’s defense frustrated New Mexico’s attack through most of the season series. After taking a 3-1 victory in the first meeting, United managed just one goal in the final three matchups combined.

(Click here for match details.)

Saturday, Sept. 18:
Real Monarchs SLC at NM United, 7:30 p.m., 101.7 FM/ESPN+ (streaming)/Estrella TV

