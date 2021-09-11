Isotopes prevail, prepare for Saturday noon game

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. El Paso

12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com

Promotion: Hats giveaway

Probables: Chihuahuas LHP Daniel Camarena (3-7, 5.50) vs. Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan (4-2, 4.25). It’s a rare Saturday day game scheduled so the Isotopes won’t conflict on the schedule with the Aggies-Lobos football game later in the day.

Friday: Taylor Snyder, Nick Longhi and Alan Trejo combined to drive in all seven of Albuquerque’s runs in its 7-3 victory over El Paso. … Snyder hit a two-run homer in the second, his eighth at Triple-A and 26th overall this season … Longhi’s three-run blast in the sixth was his first since July 1.

Isotopes starting pitcher Dereck Rodríguez delivered one of his strongest performances in 2021, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings.

