More preps: Finals set for Metro volleyball, Academy soccer tourneys

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

La Cueva and Cibola will play in the final on Saturday night at the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships.

The Bears and Cougars won semifinal matches on Friday night at Del Norte, setting up their clash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Del Norte.

La Cueva downed district rival Eldorado, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-19 as the Bears (4-0) have now won all 12 sets they’ve played this season.

Erin Jones had 12 kills and 16 assists for the Bears. Karyna Werley added six kills and 24 assists, and Ella Sanders contributed 16 kills in the victory over the Eagles.

Cibola defeated a district rival of its own in Rio Rancho, although the set scores were not available on Friday night. The Cougars (5-0) served 17 aces in the straight-set victory.

Eldorado and Rio Rancho will square off in the third-place match at 5 p.m. at Del Norte, just ahead of the championship match. Cibola went 3-0 at the Moriarty tournament last week.

SOCCER: The championship games of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational are Saturday morning.

In the boys final at 8:30 a.m., it will be Hobbs taking on the host Chargers. The Eagles (6-2) edged Cleveland 2-1 in the semifinals on Friday, while Academy (5-2) defeated Santa Fe 3-1 in the other semi.

The girls title game follows at 10:30 a.m., with the host team (5-2) playing unbeaten Hope Christian (6-0).

In Friday’s semifinals, Academy edged Piedra Vista 3-2 in overtime. The Huskies posted a 3-1 victory over Los Alamos.

Both games are at the Richard A. Harper Memorial Field.

Also Friday, there was a key nondistrict matchup in Class 5A between defending state champion Carlsbad and La Cueva.

The visiting Cavegirls (11-0) beat the Bears (5-2) in overtime, 2-1, at the APS Complex on Friday evening. Carlsbad turns around for a Saturday home game against another 5A contender, Rio Rancho.

