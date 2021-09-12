Cibola knocks La Cueva off Metro volleyball throne

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

You’d have to go back seven years, to 2014, to find a winner of the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships that wasn’t named La Cueva.

Cibola (7-0) ended the Bears’ lengthy reign atop this tournament in a fun and often thrilling final Saturday night, outlasting La Cueva over five competitive sets and 2½ entertaining hours at Del Norte High.

The scores were 25-19, 27-25, 21-25, 18-25 and 15-12.

“The fact that we beat La Cueva is something not a lot of teams can say,” said Cibola senior hitter Logan Smith, who had nine kills in the victory. “It proves to us that we can do anything, really.”

La Cueva won metros every fall from 2015-19. There wasn’t a tournament in the 2020-21 school year. Sandia won the huge metro trophy in 2014.

“To experience this and get after a team that we want to compete against, and say we can beat … We have a team we’re excited about,” Cibola coach Christina Norton said.

The Bears (4-1) entered Saturday night’s match having not dropped a set in their first four matches.

Cibola quickly ended that streak with a defensive-minded opening set — which was also the sloppiest set of the night, with the teams combining for 12 service errors — that included the Cougars blocking La Cueva hitters and digging their kill attempts with regularity.

Sophomore libero Makayla Martinez, who was a defensive sparkplug throughout, served Cibola back into the opening set as the Cougars ran off seven straight points for a 22-18 lead. They closed it out on a Bears hitting error.

The Bears had leads of 22-16 and 23-19 in the second set, but Cibola won five of the final six points, the last being a kill from sophomore Janessa Leyba who led the Cougars with 23 kills.

La Cueva’s cleanest, and loudest, set of the night was the third set, which it won with both its hitting (Karyna Werley, Ella Sanders and Tea Kalajdzic leading the way) and blocking. The Bears had all the momentum after also claiming the fourth set.

But Cibola regrouped and led the entire way in the fifth and deciding set.

“We just told our team to take it five points at a time. First to five, first to 10, first to 15,” said senior hitter Abby Carlsen, who had eight kills.

Smith said Norton’s message tetween the fourth and fifth sets was simple.

“It was really important to slow it down on our side, and just play Cibola volleyball,” said Smith. “Keep our mojo flowing, and keep our energy high.”

Said Norton: “We said, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low, just be in the moment.’ ”

The teams meet again Sept. 23, at Cibola. But this win, the Cougars admitted, was important psychologically.

“We just have something special,” Carlsen said. “We have such an amazing bond and a diversity of girls.”

Eldorado won the third-place match over Rio Rancho.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cibola knocks La Cueva off Metro volleyball throne
Featured Sports
You'd have to go back seven ... You'd have to go back seven years, to 2014, to find a winner of the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships that wasn't named La Cueva. ...
2
Isotope Montero, part of Rockies' Arenado trade, shows great ...
Featured Sports
At this point in the career ... At this point in the career of 23-year-old Elehuris Montero, the most notable portion of his online ...
3
Yodice: Valencia coach Shank has a frenetic weekend
Featured Sports
Everyone who served as a head ... Everyone who served as a head football coach in Portales on Friday night, and then coached another g ...
4
Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy soccer tourney
Boys' Soccer
Hope Christian's girls and Hobbs' boys ... Hope Christian's girls and Hobbs' boys won championships on Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy Invi ...
5
Lobos defeat New Mexico State, improve to 2-0
College
The University of New Mexico defeated ... The University of New Mexico defeated rival New Mexico State 34-25 Saturday night before an announced turnout of 28,470 at University Stadium. The Lobos ...
6
Unbeaten no more: Lobo volleyball falls to 2-7 UC ...
College
After starting the season with eight ... After starting the season with eight straight wins, the University of New Mexico volleyball team fell short of perfection Saturday. UC San Diego started ...
7
More preps: Finals set for Metro volleyball, Academy soccer ...
Boys' Soccer
La Cueva and Cibola will play ... La Cueva and Cibola will play in the final on Saturday night at the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships. The Bears and Cougars won semifinal ...
8
Isotopes prevail, prepare for Saturday noon game
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. El Paso 12:05 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. El Paso 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com Promotion: Hats giveaway Probables: Chihuahuas LHP Daniel Camarena (3-7, 5.50) vs. Isotopes RHP ...
9
Prep football roundup: La Cueva, Cleveland win convincingly
Featured Sports
including a back-breaking fumble return just ... including a back-breaking fumble return just before halftime — to pull away for a 38-16 triumph against Volcano Vista (1-2) at Nusenda Community stadium. ...