Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25

By Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'A day that was meant to break us'
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of ... ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of our nation’
2
APD's thin blue line stretched thinner
ABQnews Seeker
City grapples with officer departures, high ... City grapples with officer departures, high crime rate
3
APD officers leaving force cite DOJ settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Time-consuming investigations mean police not available ... Time-consuming investigations mean police not available for calls
4
ABQ's Community Safety Department launches patrols
ABQnews Seeker
Civilian responders answer nonviolent calls, relieve ... Civilian responders answer nonviolent calls, relieve burden on police
5
NM Native Americans draft redistricting proposals
From the newspaper
Panel will review maps, submit plan; ... Panel will review maps, submit plan; Legislature will make final decisions
6
Neighbors urge ABQ to buy church-owned park at auction
ABQnews Seeker
Archdiocese selling city-leased site as part ... Archdiocese selling city-leased site as part of bankruptcy
7
Zero-fare bus bill kicked down the road
ABQnews Seeker
Three leave top jobs in city ... Three leave top jobs in city government
8
Rio Rancho photographer focused on President Bush during 9/11
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Just before 9 a.m. EDT, President George W. Bush’s limousine arrives at Emma E. Booker Elementary ...
9
REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’
ABQnews Seeker
Lone New Mexican killed in attacks ... Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter
10
Judge OKs trial evidence in Farmington-area woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school ... Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school teacher's slaying