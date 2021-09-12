Online media outlet launches in NM

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Business Editor

Get ready, news junkies of New Mexico, there’s a new media outlet in town.

National nonprofit news network States Newsroom went live with its New Mexico outlet, Source NM, on Tuesday. Interested readers can sign up for the online outlet’s free newsletter at sourcenm.com.

Marisa Demarco

Longtime New Mexico journalist Marisa Demarco is heading the local organization, which will focus on state government coverage, including the state’s legislative sessions.

“Some of the biggest issues facing New Mexico … are the environment and water issues and the governmental decisions that go into allocations of water resources and understanding climate change in this region,” Demarco said. “… And those stories don’t get nearly enough attention.”

The outlet will make its stories available for free for newspapers, and Demarco said she hopes to collaborate with radio and television stations as well. It employs three full time reporters, and is headquartered at 1606 Central SE, Suite 104, with plans to open a Santa Fe satellite office.

Demarco has worked at KUNM for the past eight years. She previously worked at the now-shuttered Albuquerque Tribune and Alibi publications, and helped launch the online-only New Mexico Compass, which is also no longer publishing.

States Newsroom, headquartered in North Carolina, was founded in 2018, and by the end of the year expects to have online news outlets in 25 states, including New Mexico. The outlet is funded through donations and grants, and lists some major donors at its national website, statesnewsroom.com.

