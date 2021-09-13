2 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on I-40

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Two people are dead and a third seriously injured following a head-on collision on Interstate 40 about 4 p.m. Sunday, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman said.

The collision involved a wrong-way driver who was driving east in a westbound lane of I-40 about three miles east of Route 66 Casino, said Jayme Fuller, BCSO’s public information officer.

Fuller said she did not know if alcohol was involved in the crash. The identities of the victims were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic remained closed at 6 p.m. in all westbound lanes of I-40.

