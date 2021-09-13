Lobos’ QB, WR have history before UNM

The University of New Mexico’s quarterback-receiver connection of Terry Wilson to Mannie Logan-Greene had its breakout performance during the Lobos’ 34-25 win over rival New Mexico State Saturday night.

They appeared to be in sync and displayed a strong chemistry in UNM’s second game of the season.

But, truth be told, their connection dates to 2018 when they met while training during the offseason in Arizona. Wilson had just left Garden Community College in Kansas and was headed to play for Kansas. Logan-Greene had just left Central Florida and was heading to play for Iowa Central Community College.

For a couple of weeks they worked out together. Little did they know their paths would cross once again three years later at UNM.

“We got some chemistry then,” Wilson said. “We threw a lot. We were with each other for about a week and a half.”

Wilson said he threw to Logan-Greene every day. Their chemistry appeared to be stronger against the Aggies on Saturday.

Logan-Greene led the Lobos with seven receptions for 106 yards and his first career touchdown, which proved to be the game-clincher for 58 yards. He also had 95 kickoff-return yards and 53 punt- return yards.

Logan-Green is No. 2 in the nation in kickoff return yards (279) and fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards (395) through two games this seaon.

“I knew about Mannie before coming to New Mexico,” said Wilson, who threw for a career-high 381 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-37 passing with no interceptions. “I knew that he was such a dynamic player. He can do a lot of special things. You guys see what he’s doing for special teams and the offensive side of the ball. Mannie is electric.”

Logan-Greene said his connection with Wilson is “most definitely” capable of being productive at fifth-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday.

“We are just going to prepare day in and day out,” Logan-Greene said. “It’s just about preparation. I’m not going to put out any stat numbers or this or that. I’m just thinking about preparing.”

Logan-Greene is one of UNM’s 14 super seniors who received an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus-delayed and shortened season last year.

Wilson is a senior, but he actually has an extra year of eligibility available. It was incorrectly reported in Sunday’s Journal that Wilson is on his super senior season this year. That is not the case. He played two games at Kentucky in 2019 before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. He could gain a medical redshirt for that year if he chooses to apply for that and could play again next year.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: UNM coach Danny Gonzales challenged the offensive line and running backs to be more physical against NMSU than they were against Houston Baptist for the season opener. They responded with 178 yards rushing against the Aggies. Senior Bobby Cole led the way with 107 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Freshman Aaron Dumas added 58 yards on 10 carries.

UNM offensive coordinator Derek Warehime, who also coaches the tight ends, had his position group involved in the Lobos’ win. Freshman Trace Bruckler had two catches for 52 yards to lead the tight ends. Sophomore Connor Witthoft scored his first career touchdown, a 15-yard reception in the first quarter that came off a tight end screen pass. Senior Kyle Jarvis added one catch for 25 yards for the tight end group that accounted for two touchdowns (Jarvis, Bruckler) in the Lobos’ season opener.

WHAT WENT WRONG: The Lobos had a big problem with penalties, resulting in 12 flags for 112 yards.

UNM junior safety Antonio Hunt was called for targeting on a tackle during the fourth quarter and was ejected after the 15-yard penalty. Hunt must also sit out the first half of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

Gonzales said he was not sure about the call and would have to watch the game on film to see if the referees got it right. Gonzales did commend the officials for overturning their initial call of targeting on UNM linebacker Devin Sanders during the first half after video review.

The Lobos also struggled on short-yardge situations, as the Aggies stuffed them on three fourth-and-short run plays.

NOTABLE: Saturday’s announced attendance of 28,470 at University Stadium is the largest since the 2017 Rio Grande Rivalry game that drew 32,427.

HE SAID IT: “One thing about this coaching staff, they know how to recruit. The guys they brought in, the guys they put on scholarship, they are all dudes. Our receiver room is so stacked, and people really don’t know this. But we have guys across the board.” — UNM WR Mannie Logan-Greene on the Lobo wide receivers