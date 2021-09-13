Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A judge is set to hear arguments Monday in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.

The coalition of educators, parents and children’s advocacy groups argued in their lawsuit that the provisions were unconstitutionally tucked into unrelated budget bills. The attorney representing Attorney General Mark Brnovich says they were legally enacted because how the Legislature writes measures and chooses the content are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws being challenged would prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and forbid communities from establishing vaccine passports for people to show they are inoculated.

The groups behind the challenge argued the provisions in several budget bills violate constitutional rules requiring laws to focus on only one subject and have their contents reflected in the title of the bills.

Based on this legal contention, the coalition is asking the judge to undo two other laws unrelated to COVID-19 prevention efforts.

One law prohibits the use of state money for teachings at schools that infer that one race is inherently racist, should be discriminated against or feel guilty because of their race. Another law establishes a legislative committee to review the findings of the state Senate review of the November 2020 election results in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper will weigh the request to block the laws from taking effect as scheduled on Sept. 29 at a Monday afternoon hearing.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 ...
Around the Region
The race for Hopi chairman will ... The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the last general election. Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter ...
2
Panel backs plan for new building for Arizona Public ...
Around the Region
An Arizona Board of Regents panel ... An Arizona Board of Regents panel has endorsed plans to build a new home for Arizona Public Media, a Tucson-based public broadcasting outlet hosted ...
3
Complaints mount against Mobile Home University's tactics
Around the Region
Growing up in rural Michigan, Dawn ... Growing up in rural Michigan, Dawn Ketcham didn't think much of mobile home parks and the people who lived there. 'I thought they were ...
4
Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake
Around the Region
A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last ... A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale ...
5
2 children pulled from swimming pool still critical
Around the Region
Two hospitalized toddlers remained in critical ... Two hospitalized toddlers remained in critical condition the day after they were found in unresponsive conditions at a residential pool in a Phoenix suburb, ...
6
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Around the Region
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off ... Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it brings heavy rain ...
7
Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban
Around the Region
A judge is set to hear ... A judge is set to hear arguments Monday in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local ...
8
Judge OKs trial evidence in Farmington-area woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school ... Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school teacher's slaying
9
Española schools superintendent resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Leader was placed on leave in ... Leader was placed on leave in May over suit involving previous job