2 children pulled from swimming pool still critical

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Two hospitalized toddlers remained in critical condition the day after they were found in unresponsive conditions at a residential pool in a Phoenix suburb, police said Sunday.

The Buckeye Police Department says that three children in all were at the pool on Saturday. Hospital officials were ready Sunday to release a 1-year-old child whose health was listed in fair condition, police said in a news release.

It wasn’t clear how long the children were submerged in the pool, which officials said wasn’t fenced.

Police say a man was inside the home when the children were in the pool.

An investigation is underway.