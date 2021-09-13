S. Carolina, Georgia destinations top Travel + Leisure list

By Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two of the South’s most picturesque destinations have topped a major travel magazine’s list of best U.S. cities.

Readers of Travel + Leisure ranked Charleston, South Carolina, No. 1 on its list of the top 15 cities in the U.S. Coming in at No. 3 was a coastal Southern neighbor — Savannah, Georgia.

The magazine wrote that Southern cities “continue to steal the hearts” of its readers “thanks to the wonderful mix of warm hospitality, approachable size, excellent food, and striking architecture.”

It’s the ninth straight year that Charleston has led Travel + Leisure’s best U.S. cities list. The city that beat out Savannah for No. 2 on this year’s list was Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The list is featured in the magazine’s October issue.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BCSO 'fully staffed' but still losing deputies
ABQnews Seeker
Too few officers are assigned to ... Too few officers are assigned to patrol, union leader says
2
A cultural crossroads and history book of the land
Energy
Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking ... Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking a 12.5-mile, 115-kilovolt power transmission line that would cut across the plateau
3
Building opportunity in underserved communities
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition of nonprofits helps connect aspiring ... Coalition of nonprofits helps connect aspiring entrepreneurs, resources
4
APD's thin blue line stretched thinner
ABQnews Seeker
City grapples with officer departures, high ... City grapples with officer departures, high crime rate
5
In New Mexico, rules on COVID school closures vary
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – State ... SANTA FE – State education officials largely ceded control over if and when schools need to ...
6
Another Starbucks jam; potholes on I-40 trashed my struts
ABQnews Seeker
AN ILLEGAL 'TRENTA' LINE IN A ... AN ILLEGAL 'TRENTA' LINE IN A 'SHORT' SPACE? Donna O'Brien emails that's the deal at Washington and ...
7
APD officers leaving force cite DOJ settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Time-consuming investigations mean police not available ... Time-consuming investigations mean police not available for calls
8
Santa Fe mayor suffers setback
ABQnews Seeker
Ethics board dismisses effort to force ... Ethics board dismisses effort to force critics to disclose finances
9
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
Two people are dead and a ... Two people are dead and a third seriously injured following a head-on collision on Interstate 40 about 4 p.m. Sunday, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman ...
10
'A day that was meant to break us'
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of ... ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of our nation’