Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

By Lindsay Whitehurst / Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues.

While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would sue over the Texas law, he said it could become a model “for action in other areas, by other states, and with respect to other constitutional rights and protections.” He worried about the “damage that would be done to our society if states were allowed to implement laws and empower any private individual to infringe on another’s constitutional rights.”

The concept has already popped up in other states, including on issues like abortion where courts have sided against laws backed by conservatives.

In Missouri, a new law lets people sue local police departments who enforce federal gun laws. In Kansas, residents can go to court to challenge mask mandates and limits on public gatherings, and in Ohio people can sue over any action taken in response to an emergency.

It’s also an enforcement mechanism on laws restricting transgender students’ bathroom use in Tennessee and their sports team participation in Florida.

“These laws are deliberately engineered to avoid challenge in federal court,” Jessica Clarke, a Vanderbilt University law professor who specializes in anti-discrimination law, said about the Tennessee and Florida measures.

In Utah, an anti-porn bill passed last year requiring sites to post a warning about dangers to minors. It was called a free-speech violation by adult-entertainment sites, but the possible onslaught of lawsuits convinced major sites to comply before a single person sued.

Republican Utah Rep. Brady Brammer said he modeled his bill on Proposition 65, which allows people who might have been exposed to potentially carcinogenic materials to sue and collect a kind of “bounty” if they win. Civil enforcement has long been a fixture of environmental law, with private attorneys acting as a kind of extension of stretched regulators. Court settlements with businesses often bring funding to green nonprofits.

“Republicans are weaponizing the tool that Democrats thought they owned, which was civil enforcement,” Brammer said. “They’re following the tactics that Democrats have used for years, for decades, and they’re doing it for conservative causes.”

The Texas abortion law, which lawmakers in several other states want to copy, has another unusual feature that vastly expanded the number of people who can sue. Unlike the vast majority of civil law, it doesn’t require people to show they’ve been directly affected.

After the Supreme Court decided not to block the law, just the threat of being sued meant some abortion providers in Texas have stopped offering abortions altogether, even those before the six weeks specified.

But others point out the tactic could come back to haunt Republicans who have long sought to limit the size of court settlements in things like medical malpractice cases.

If a wide-ranging civil-enforcement tactic were applied to gun control, for example, it could allow people to sue gun sellers if the weapon was used to hurt someone, said Texas attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who sued to block the abortion law.

“This law in Texas is a double-edged sword for Republicans,” she said. “It’s potentially really dangerous for them to be pushing something like this forward with other issues that could be turned on them in a similar way.”

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BCSO 'fully staffed' but still losing deputies
ABQnews Seeker
Too few officers are assigned to ... Too few officers are assigned to patrol, union leader says
2
A cultural crossroads and history book of the land
Energy
Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking ... Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking a 12.5-mile, 115-kilovolt power transmission line that would cut across the plateau
3
Building opportunity in underserved communities
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition of nonprofits helps connect aspiring ... Coalition of nonprofits helps connect aspiring entrepreneurs, resources
4
APD's thin blue line stretched thinner
ABQnews Seeker
City grapples with officer departures, high ... City grapples with officer departures, high crime rate
5
In New Mexico, rules on COVID school closures vary
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – State ... SANTA FE – State education officials largely ceded control over if and when schools need to ...
6
Another Starbucks jam; potholes on I-40 trashed my struts
ABQnews Seeker
AN ILLEGAL 'TRENTA' LINE IN A ... AN ILLEGAL 'TRENTA' LINE IN A 'SHORT' SPACE? Donna O'Brien emails that's the deal at Washington and ...
7
APD officers leaving force cite DOJ settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Time-consuming investigations mean police not available ... Time-consuming investigations mean police not available for calls
8
Santa Fe mayor suffers setback
ABQnews Seeker
Ethics board dismisses effort to force ... Ethics board dismisses effort to force critics to disclose finances
9
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
Two people are dead and a ... Two people are dead and a third seriously injured following a head-on collision on Interstate 40 about 4 p.m. Sunday, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman ...
10
'A day that was meant to break us'
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of ... ABQ ceremony honors victims, ‘strength of our nation’