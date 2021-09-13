Panel backs plan for new building for Arizona Public Media

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona Board of Regents panel has endorsed plans to build a new home for Arizona Public Media, a Tucson-based public broadcasting outlet hosted by the University of Arizona.

A regents committee on Thursday approved a motion to construct a facility in a mixed development located about 3.5 miles (6.7 kilometers) south of the university main campus.

The $45 million project now awaits a final vote by the full Board of Regents during a meeting later this month, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Lisa Rulney, senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer for the university, said preliminary plans currently include a large television production performance studio with theater-style seating and a high-tech conference space.

Rulney said both spaces potentially could provide rental income to help support Arizona Public Media’s future operations.

She said the university has already raised three-quarters of the cost of the project from private donors through a fundraising campaign that isn’t yet public.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 ...
Around the Region
The race for Hopi chairman will ... The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the last general election. Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter ...
2
Panel backs plan for new building for Arizona Public ...
Around the Region
An Arizona Board of Regents panel ... An Arizona Board of Regents panel has endorsed plans to build a new home for Arizona Public Media, a Tucson-based public broadcasting outlet hosted ...
3
Complaints mount against Mobile Home University's tactics
Around the Region
Growing up in rural Michigan, Dawn ... Growing up in rural Michigan, Dawn Ketcham didn't think much of mobile home parks and the people who lived there. 'I thought they were ...
4
Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake
Around the Region
A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last ... A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale ...
5
2 children pulled from swimming pool still critical
Around the Region
Two hospitalized toddlers remained in critical ... Two hospitalized toddlers remained in critical condition the day after they were found in unresponsive conditions at a residential pool in a Phoenix suburb, ...
6
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Around the Region
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off ... Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it brings heavy rain ...
7
Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban
Around the Region
A judge is set to hear ... A judge is set to hear arguments Monday in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local ...
8
Judge OKs trial evidence in Farmington-area woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school ... Airman accused of Mennonite Sunday school teacher's slaying
9
Española schools superintendent resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Leader was placed on leave in ... Leader was placed on leave in May over suit involving previous job