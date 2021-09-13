Navajo Nation finds 35 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Sunday.

The tribe has seen 33,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,419 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

