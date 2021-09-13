UNM QB Wilson named MW Offensive Player of the Week

University of New Mexico senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who threw for a career-high 381 yards on 26-of-37 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions, was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Wilson, a transfer from Kentucky, led the Lobos past rival New Mexico State on Saturday and helped make them 2-0 for the first time since 2005. Their four-game winning streak that dates to last season is the longest win streak since they won five straight in 2016.

Wilson’s passing yardage is 13th in the UNM history record books for most passing yards in a game and the most for the Lobos since 2003. His previous high was 267 yards when he played for Kentucky.

Over his first two games, Wilson is 48-for-65 for 559 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

“Besides the production he has on the field, it’s the attitude and leadership that he’s bringing over there on the sideline that’s helping our team,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said after Saturday’s win. “Two-and-oh, he’s a big part of it.”

Utah State linebacker Justin Rice was named MW Defensive Player of the Week, San Diego State’s Kaegun Williams Special Teams Player of the Week and Boise State’s Seyi Oladipo Freshman of the Week.

Additionally, Wilson was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week, as selected by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for the overall Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Facebook at facebook.com/allstatesugarbowl.

Last week, Kentucky’s Will Levis received the most votes for Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.