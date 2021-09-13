Man pleads to vehicular homicide in 2018 Christmas Eve crash

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jordon Johnson (Source: MDC)

Jordon Johnson pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide Monday nearly three years after Kelly Chavez was killed in a 2018 Christmas Eve drunken driving crash.

Johnson, 26, faces up to 19 years in prison for slamming into Chavez’s Jeep on Coors NW as Chavez drove home from his sister’s Christmas Eve party.

Johnson’s sentencing hearing had not been scheduled on Monday.

Chavez, 56, told family members the night of his death that he planned to leave the party early “because of all these idiot drunk drivers out there,” said his sister, Yvette Chavez Peña.

Chavez left the party about 8:30 p.m. and was about four blocks from home when he was killed, Chavez Peña said Monday in a phone interview.

Assistant District Attorney Guinevere Ice said in a 2nd Judicial District Court hearing Monday that Johnson was driving north on Coors at a high rate of speed and ran a stop light at Coors and Fortuna NW, striking Chavez’s vehicle. Chavez died at the scene.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, Ice said — about twice the presumed level of intoxication.

Chavez had three adult children and nine grandchildren, but had never met his youngest granddaughter, who was born last year, Chavez Peña said.

