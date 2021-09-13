Arizona getting emergency federal funds to fix flood damage

By The Associated Press

President Joe Biden on Monday approved Arizona’s request to declare a major disaster over monsoon flooding two months ago so the state can get emergency federal funds.

He also ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas of Arizona affected by severe storms and floods waters.

Among the areas hit hardest in the July 22-24 storms were the counties of Apache, Coconino and Navajo and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sought federal disaster declarations to get emergency funding.

Federal officials said funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of flood-damaged facilities.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Authorities said additional disaster designations may be made later if requested by Arizona officials and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Around the Region
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday ... Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of ...
2
Polis slams FDA, says Colorado ready for COVID-19 boosters
Around the Region
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ... Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well ...
3
Southwest's president retires suddenly; didn't get CEO job
Around the Region
Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who ... Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest ...
4
Trump gives endorsement in Arizona secretary of state race
Around the Region
Former President Donald Trump put his ... Former President Donald Trump put his mark on the race for Arizona's top election official Monday, giving his influential endorsement to a state lawmaker ...
5
Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban
Around the Region
A judge is set to hear ... A judge is set to hear arguments Monday in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local ...
6
Phoenix boy trapped in Salt River bottom after ATV ...
Around the Region
A 10-year-old boy remains hospitalized after ... A 10-year-old boy remains hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle crash in south Phoenix left him trapped underwater. Phoenix firefighters say the boy was riding ...
7
Navajo Nation finds 35 new COVID-19 cases but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 35 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Sunday. The tribe has seen 33,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases and ...
8
No survivors in small plane crash at Lake Havasu ...
Around the Region
At least one person has died ... At least one person has died after a small airplane crashed at the Lake Havasu City Airport and burst into flames. Lake Havasu City ...
9
Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 ...
Around the Region
The race for Hopi chairman will ... The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the last general election. Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter ...