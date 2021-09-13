New Mexico sees scorching start to September

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A moth feeds on a South African geranium near Santa Fe earlier this month. New Mexico will be hot and dry this week, with thunderstorms possible on Tuesday in the state’s far northeast corner. (Eddie Moore/ Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico cities and towns have broken nearly 100 heat records in September, and the state is in for another week of hot and dry weather.

Daniel Porter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said that high pressure systems have “dominated” the region with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

On Monday, Albuquerque reached 90 degrees for the eighth consecutive day.

“If we take the high and the low temperature for each day so far and averaged it all out, we are currently the second-warmest for the first half of September, with an average temperature of 77.6 degrees,” Porter said.

A backdoor cool front will bring moisture to northeast New Mexico on Tuesday, said meteorologist Clay Anderson.

“That will be used as fuel for thunderstorms that are going to pop up late in the day and into the evening hours,” Anderson said.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the state’s far northeast corner. Hail and high winds could also make an appearance.

Albuquerque is expected to have a high of 91 degrees on Tuesday. Rain chances are minimal all week for the metro area.

Hazy skies should begin to clear as wildfire smoke exits the region.

Albuquerque could reach a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday, 91 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

A “notable” cool front could move into New Mexico early next week.

“We could actually start to see some more seasonal temperatures,” Anderson said. “But until we get there, we should look for increasing winds through the weekend, especially on Sunday.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

