NM reports 14 more virus deaths

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Monday — including five from Bernalillo County — as the death toll climbed to 4,619 residents.

The deaths included adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s. Ten of the 14 had preexisting medical conditions, according to the state.

Individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated have made up about 92% of the deaths over the last four weeks.

“This is heartbreaking every day,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a tweet about the 14 deaths. “Vaccines work. They are safe and effective. They will keep you out of the hospital and off a ventilator.”

About 93% of the state’s official COVID-19 deaths are classified that way because COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death on the person’s death certificate. In other cases, COVID-19 is either listed as a contributing factor in the death or an investigation is pending after a positive test.

The Department of Health on Monday also reported 1,786 new cases of the disease over the last three days.

Bernalillo County, the state’s largest county, had 491 new cases; Doña Ana County in southern New Mexico, had 145 cases; and Sandoval County, covering Rio Rancho, had 139.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New Mexico fell to 320, down 18% from the beginning of last week.

The share of adult residents who have completed their vaccine series rose to 69.0%, with 78.8% of adults having received at least one dose.

About 51.2% of residents 12 to 17 have completed their shots while 62.3% have had at least one dose.