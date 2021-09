PHOENIX — Three people were injured, two seriously, after jumping out a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from a fire in an apartment, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The people jumped before firefighters arrived and put out the fire early Tuesday morning fire, Fire Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement..

Two families were displaced by the fire, Douglas said.

Details on the victims’ injuries weren’t released and Douglas said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.