Climber dies in Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains

DENVER — Authorities say a 44-year-old man fell to his death while climbing in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado.

KMGH-TV in Denver reports the Custer County Search and Rescue team was notified Saturday that a climber had not returned home from a trip to ascend Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. An aerial team spotted his body about 300 feet (91 meters) below the traverse between the two formations.

Crews recovered the man’s body Sunday. His name has not been released.

Loose, crumbling rock in the area where the body was found made it more difficult for the search teams. The man was described as an experienced climber.