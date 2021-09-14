Climber dies in Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains

By Associated Press

DENVER — Authorities say a 44-year-old man fell to his death while climbing in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado.

KMGH-TV in Denver reports the Custer County Search and Rescue team was notified Saturday that a climber had not returned home from a trip to ascend Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. An aerial team spotted his body about 300 feet (91 meters) below the traverse between the two formations.

Crews recovered the man’s body Sunday. His name has not been released.

Loose, crumbling rock in the area where the body was found made it more difficult for the search teams. The man was described as an experienced climber.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
Around the Region
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 ... Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring ...
2
Trump gives endorsement in Arizona secretary of state race
Around the Region
Former President Donald Trump put his ... Former President Donald Trump put his mark on the race for Arizona's top election official Monday, giving his influential endorsement to a state lawmaker ...
3
Judge weighs challenge to Arizona ban on school mask ...
Around the Region
A judge was considering whether to ... A judge was considering whether to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of cities, counties and school districts to impose COVID-19 ...
4
Navajo Nation reports 6 more COVID-19 cases, but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported six more ... The Navajo Nation reported six more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The tribe has seen 33,240 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,419 known deaths ...
5
Southwest's president retires suddenly; didn't get CEO job
Around the Region
Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who ... Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest ...
6
Polis urges FDA action on COVID-19 boosters, shots for ...
Around the Region
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ... Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well ...
7
Arizona getting emergency federal funds to fix flood damage
Around the Region
President Joe Biden on Monday approved ... President Joe Biden on Monday approved Arizona's request to declare a major disaster over monsoon flooding two months ago so the state can get ...
8
Phoenix boy trapped in Salt River bottom after ATV ...
Around the Region
A 10-year-old boy remains hospitalized after ... A 10-year-old boy remains hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle crash in south Phoenix left him trapped underwater. Phoenix firefighters say the boy was riding ...
9
No survivors in small plane crash at Lake Havasu ...
Around the Region
At least one person has died ... At least one person has died after a small airplane crashed at the Lake Havasu City Airport and burst into flames. Lake Havasu City ...