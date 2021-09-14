1 killed during robbery attempt at Southeast ABQ Subway

Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at the Subway on Gibson near I-25 Tuesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at the Subway on Gibson near I-25 Tuesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at the Subway on Gibson near I-25 Tuesday morning. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at the Subway on Gibson near I-25 Tuesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at the Subway on Gibson near I-25 Tuesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

Albuquerque police say a man trying to rob a sandwich shop in Southeast Albuquerque was shot and killed by an employee.

Officers were dispatched to the Subway on the 1300 block of Gibson SE at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Employees told responding officers that an individual walked into the establishment with a gun “and attempted to rob it at gunpoint,” according to officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department. Jewell said the person who had been shot died at the scene.

Gilbert Gallegos, another APD spokesman, said the preliminary investigation suggests that the armed man who was attempting to rob the restaurant was killed by an employee.

“Homicide detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, which includes interviews with store employees,” Gallegos said. “They are also securing a warrant to search the restaurant.”

He added that the man who was killed has not yet been identified.

Outside the Subway, investigators photographed the scene. One of the windows on the business had a bullet hole and a black handgun was laying on the ground nearby.