Gonzales fails in latest bid to get public campaign money

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is still without the roughly $600,000 in taxpayer money he sought for his mayoral bid after a state judge ruled that the Albuquerque City Clerk has fulfilled his obligation to give the sheriff due process before denying him public campaign financing.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid of the 1st Judicial District said Tuesday that Clerk Ethan Watson had now fixed the deficiency the judge had noted in an earlier ruling in the case — a ruling that rejected Gonzales’ arguments that the process had been insufficient and that Watson was biased.

“The city clerk did provide the due process required by the court so that deficiency has been cured, and the city clerk’s decision following that will stand,” Biedscheid said. “It has been made after the required due process has been provided.”

Watson on Sept. 2 once again denied Gonzales public campaign financing, saying the sheriff’s campaign had submitted forged documentation and violated other rules while attempting to qualify for the money.

The clerk made the decision after a Sept. 1 hearing prompted by an earlier Biedscheid order. Biedscheid said Watson had made his initial, July 9 decision to reject Gonzales’ application for public financing without first giving the sheriff a chance to answer the evidence. He sent the matter back to the clerk.

During the Sept. 1 hearing, Watson allowed Gonzales to answer the evidence that he violated public campaign financing code and regulations, but Gonzales’ attorney used most of the proceeding to instead argue that the hearing was “a sham.” Attorney Daniel Gallegos reiterated claims that Watson — whose position as clerk is linked to incumbent Mayor Tim Keller’s time in office — was not an impartial decision-maker.

The sheriff subsequently asked Biedscheid to rehear the case.

During a hearing Tuesday, Biedscheid said he was not going to consider new evidence but rather determine if Watson had complied with the order he issued last month.

He determined Watson had. While Gonzales’ attorney argued that he had not been able to cross-examine any witnesses during the hearing, Biedscheid said the hearing met the necessary standards of due process he had ordered.

“Essentially Mr. Gonzales has wanted two things throughout this proceeding, which is, one, instantaneous decision-making and, (two), the most elaborate trappings of full criminal prosecution and the like, and you cannot provide both of those,” the judge said. “I think this court has been in a position similar to that which the clerk was in, and that is a position of trying to balance the need for expedited proceedings and the need to make sure everyone has due process and the right to respond.”

The election is Nov. 2.

The judge also dismissed arguments that Watson was too biased to treat Gonzales fairly.

“While much is made and much effort is expended trying to paint Mr. Watson as the instrument of the mayor, that is not legally true,” Biedscheid said. “He is the Albuquerque city clerk that has been vested with authority and duties under Albuquerque ordinances.”

Gonzales’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City Attorney Esteban Aguilar Jr. said in a statement that months of legal wrangling have only served to reinforce Watson’s initial decision.

“Little has changed after candidate Gonzales unnecessarily wasted city and judicial time and resources on complaints that have been proven over and over to be unfounded,” Aguilar said. “The City Clerk’s authority regarding his decision on the campaign’s fraudulent submission of documents has been upheld once again.”