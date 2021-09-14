Anderson School to kick off innovation series in ABQ

By Journal Staff Report

The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management is hosting a four-part series focused on innovation and regional collaboration across different parts of the state, beginning Thursday in Albuquerque.

The goals of the series are to facilitate collaboration to increase the competitiveness of New Mexico for business attraction and retention, and to showcase the role that universities can play in regional economic development, according to a news release from the Anderson School.

The Anderson School plans to partner with other universities to participate in future series installments, according to the release.

The first event, titled “Enhancing Competitiveness through Collaboration,” will take place Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The university is partnering with Albuquerque Economic Development on the event, which will cover topics such as the local film industry, the employment environment, and innovation supporting the space industry. A panel of local experts will reflect on the research projects, according to the release.

For more information or to register for this program, visit www.ABQ.org/events.

