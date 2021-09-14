ABQ housing market still hot at end of summer

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A “sold” sign hangs at an Albuquerque home west of Downtown on June 26. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Summer might be winding down, but there’s little change on the horizon for hot Albuquerque home prices.

The median sales price for a single-family home in metro Albuquerque continued to hover around $300,000, hitting $298,000 in August, according to the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors’ monthly housing report. That figure represents an increase of more than 15% since last August, according to the report.

GAAR president Belinda Franco told the Journal that the city has more homes on the market than it did a few months prior, which has slightly slowed down the rapid home price growth from the spring. However, Franco said she expects the market to stay hot even as the weather cools down, buoyed by low interest rates and strong demand.

“It’s going to feel the same as what we’ve been experiencing,” Franco said.

The number of new listings was down 1% compared to last August, while the number of pending sales increased 5.4%.

The average home spent 12 days on the market before selling in August. While that’s still a tight window for many buyers, Franco said the market has loosened up slightly compared to this spring, when homes would sometimes sell in a matter of hours after being listed.

Franco said more sellers tend to put their homes on the market during the summer, which gives buyers more options to choose from. She added that homeowners who were reluctant to sell in 2020 and earlier this year because of pandemic concerns may be getting more willing to test the market.

“I’m hearing sellers say, ‘Well, (COVID) is not going away, so let’s go ahead and put the house on the market,'” she said.

The strong demand for housing has carried into the condominium market as well. The median sale price for single-family attached homes, a category that includes condos and townhomes, increased 17.1% year over year, and the number of new listings increased by nearly 20%.

Franco said many of these properties are rentals, and the owners are looking to take advantage of a hot market. This, in turn, has contributed to a shortage of available rental units.

Despite the strong price growth, Franco was adamant that the market is not seeing a housing market bubble reminiscent of the one that preceded the Great Recession. She said stricter lending and appraisal requirements have kept home prices from being artificially inflated.

“It’s a very different market,” Franco said.

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ housing market still hot at end of summer
ABQnews Seeker
Single-family home median sales price hit ... Single-family home median sales price hit $298K in August
2
ABQ apartment project aims to serve 'outdoorsy' crowd
ABQnews Seeker
Titan Development is pumping life into ... Titan Development is pumping life into a long-dead and once undevelopable piece of land at the base ...
3
Anderson School to kick off innovation series in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico’s Anderson ... The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management is hosting a four-part series focused on innovation and regional collaboration across different parts of ...
4
Stuart Ashman to step down as International Folk Art ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stuart Ashman, CEO of the International ... Stuart Ashman, CEO of the International Folk Art Market, is leaving the organization at the end of the year. Ashman will have completed a ...
5
Gonzales fails in latest bid to get public campaign ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is still without ... Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is still without the roughly $600,000 in taxpayer money he sought for his mayoral bid after a state judge ruled that ...
6
Suspect in attempted robbery killed at Southeast ABQ Subway
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man trying ... Albuquerque police say a man trying to rob a 24-hour sandwich shop in Southeast Albuquerque was shot and killed by an employee early Tuesday ...
7
COVID-19 safety stars in NM films
ABQnews Seeker
Strict virus protocols are credited with ... Strict virus protocols are credited with helping in reboot of industry
8
Peer education initiative for prisoners goes mainstream
ABQnews Seeker
Corrections project that started in jails ... Corrections project that started in jails enters community realm
9
Capitan's Oso Grill on a hot streak
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant's green chile cheeseburger takes top ... Restaurant's green chile cheeseburger takes top prize for third year