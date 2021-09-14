Sheriff changes course after loss in court

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Just hours after losing another round in his prolonged and so-far-fruitless legal fight for public campaign financing, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said he will try a new tack in the 2021 mayor’s race.

The sheriff announced Tuesday afternoon he would turn to private donors for support, forgoing his quest for taxpayer money to run his campaign.

The decision comes just seven weeks before election day and wraps his months-long battle to get the publicly funded campaign pot worth about $600,000. Gonzales’ effort had suffered a significant hit earlier Tuesday when a state judge ruled that City Clerk Ethan Watson had taken the appropriate actions necessary to deny Gonzales the taxpayer money and rejected Gonzales’ claims that Watson was biased.

The sheriff at a news conference Tuesday said he was disappointed in the judge’s ruling but that his supporters will not be “hushed” and are ready to power him via private donations.

“This is something that has never happened to another campaign. And I think that’s going to be the driving force and the motivation and the inspiration for us winning this race,” he said at a news conference at his Northeast Albuquerque campaign office as about 15 supporters stood behind him.

As a privately funded candidate, Gonzales will be able to solicit contributions of up to $6,250 from donors.

