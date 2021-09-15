Bregman nominated for Clemente Award

By ABQJournal News Staff

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first base over pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. for an out against Los Angeles Angels’ Kurt Suzuki during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Albuquerque native and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been nominated for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. It’s largely considered the most prestigious individual honor in baseball, since it recognizes the player “who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

A panel selects the winner — each major league team has a nominee — but fans also get a vote, and the vote is underway.

Pittsburgh Pirates players and coaches will wear No. 21 to mark Roberto Clemente Day, celebrated by Major League Baseball on the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Players from Puerto Rico, annual Clemente Award winners and this year’s Clemente Award nominees also have the option to wear the number of the Hall of Famer, who died in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission on Dec. 31, 1972. Additional players may be allowed to wear 21 based on team ability to have them in time.

See more details here.

