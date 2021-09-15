Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic

By Guest Author

 

New Mexico’s Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana finished in third place at the Branch Law Firm /Dick McGuire Invitational held at UNM Championships Golf Course. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

 

(Click here for team, individual results)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Although the New Mexico women’s golf team got a stroke worse each round, the Lobos were still able to pull off one its better performances in the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational.

New Mexico finished play Tuesday with a 2-over 290, for a three-round total of 3-over 867, good enough for third place, nine strokes behind champion Brigham Young and three behind first-day leader San Jose State.

New Mexico State finished 15th among 16 teams, carding a 44-over 908.

“I don’t think we’ve finished this high in a really long time, and I’m very proud of the way they handled themselves,” said UNM coach Jill Trujillo. “We fought really hard, just a few too many mistakes. We took a couple of high numbers on the back side. But I think they fought hard and I’m real excited about the rest of the season to see what this team can do.”

Individually, New Mexico’s Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana had a standout day, shooting a 4-under 68 to finish with a 7-under 209. That was good enough for third place, three strokes behind leaders Kaleiya Romero of Pepperdine and BYU’s Lila Galeai. Romero won the championship in a playoff.

“When I started (Tuesday’s round) I didn’t think about my score a lot. I just kept playing,” Lertsadwattana said. “I started top-10, but not top five, top-three so there wasn’t a lot of pressure. I just kept playing and … I was playing so good. My approach shot was really good. I just kept doing that and focused my game.”

By the time she reached the 15th hole, she was working on a bogey-free round with six birdies.

That’s when trouble struck.

“Maybe I didn’t focus enough,” she said. “Maybe I had a lot of people watching me so I got nervous. Or, I don’t know, maybe I got a little tired, too, because we played 36 holes, walking 11 hours on Monday.”

Lertsadwattana ended up doubling the par-4, 336-yard hole, then came up with another bogey before recovering to go par and birdie to close out her round.

“I think need more focus,” she said. “After I made a mistake, I made it on another hole so I need to fix that to be a good player.”

Her potential is unlimited, however, Trujillo said.

“She had an errant tee shot on 15 and she three-putted the next hole, so that was two mental errors,” the coach said. “She corrects those and gets a little tougher and it’s going to be ‘watch out for Jenny.’ It’s going to be awesome.”

Caroline Jansson, playing as an individual, and Lauren Lehigh were New Mexico’s second-best finishers, each coming in at 3-over 219.

As for individual honors, Romero and Galeai were prepared to share the championship before going for a playoff. It was Romero’s first college victory.

“Last year, I’m pretty sure I finished third so I did better this year,” Romero said. “I had a slow summer and just to come back for my first tournament and play pretty well, I’m happy about it. Mentally, it was good. Even if I hit a bad shot, I stayed positive and just kept going.”

The tournament marked the return home of Iowa’s Jacquelyn Galloway, who won Class 5A state championships 2016-18 for Cleveland High.

Galloway, in her final year before graduation, struggled, finishing with a 19-over 235.

“It was nice to see everybody,” she said. “I struggled a lot in this tournament. I was struggling with every part of my game. A lot of confidence issues. That’s golf.”

Galloway, who plans to go to grad school to study occupational therapy after a year off working for AmeriCorps, said this was not the way she expected to finish her final year of competition.

“I want to finish strong, obviously,” she said. “I’m just glad that I can play golf. (Tuesday) I played really well. I just had a triple that really killed me. I was 2-under on the front nine, then I tripled the 10th hole.”

Body starts here.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic
Featured Sports
Although the New Mexico women's golf ... Although the New Mexico women's golf team got a stroke worse each round, the Lobos were still able t ...
2
Aggies going with their fourth option at QB
College
It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan ... It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan D four weeks into a football season, but that's where the New Me ...
3
Saunders captures 2nd NM Open title
Featured Sports
Sam Saunders, a former University of ... Sam Saunders, a former University of New Mexico golfer who will play on the Korn Ferry Tour starting ...
4
Bregman nominated for Clemente Award
Featured Sports
Albuquerque native and Houston Astros third ... Albuquerque native and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been nominated for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. It's largely considered the most prestigious ...
5
Prep notes: La Cueva's Carris commits to play baseball ...
baseball
The starting shortstop from La Cueva ... The starting shortstop from La Cueva High School's state championship baseball team in the spring will be staying close to home for college. Senior ...
6
Aggies keep it interesting with third-string QB
College
All things considered, Doug Martin could ... All things considered, Doug Martin could not be too disappointed late Saturday night.Y ...
7
Cibola knocks La Cueva off Metro volleyball throne
Featured Sports
You'd have to go back seven ... You'd have to go back seven years, to 2014, to find a winner of the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships that wasn't named La Cueva. ...
8
Isotope Montero, part of Rockies' Arenado trade, shows great ...
Featured Sports
At this point in the career ... At this point in the career of 23-year-old Elehuris Montero, the most notable portion of his online ...
9
Yodice: Valencia coach Shank has a frenetic weekend
Featured Sports
Everyone who served as a head ... Everyone who served as a head football coach in Portales on Friday night, and then coached another g ...