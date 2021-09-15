Portland scraps boycott, changes response to abortion ban

By Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland, Oregon has walked back a proposed Texas boycott and travel ban in response to the state’s dramatic curtailing of abortion access.

Instead, city officials are considering setting aside $200,000 that will go to organizations “that deliver programs and services related to reproductive healthcare,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The resolution does not specify if the groups to receive that money would be based in Oregon. The city council will consider the new proposal on Wednesday.

Days after Texas passed legislation that banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, the council announced the city would be withdrawing its business over what they called an “attack on the reproductive rights, freedom, and autonomy of people across the country.”

City spokesperson Heather Hafer said the city had purchased slightly less than $35 million in goods and services from Texas in the past five years.

City officials have scrambled since the initial proposal to nail down how such a boycott would work. Late Tuesday afternoon, the city released the draft resolution showing the boycott had been scrapped.

“The Portland City Council wishes to manifest its opposition to the Texas abortion ban, and its support for those who are affected by it, by ensuring that those who seek to exercise their constitutional right to an abortion have access to certified healthcare providers in safe and secure facilities,” the ordinance says.

The resolution also directs the council to send a letter to the Oregon Congressional delegation urging them to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, federal legislation that would preserve people’s right to access abortion, and a letter to the Biden Administration supporting the Department of Justice’s challenge to the Texas law.

Wheeler’s previous plan to boycott drew the ire of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who insulted Portland on Twitter as a “dumpster fire” and called its leaders “depraved” in response.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some people know they are pregnant. It differs significantly from laws blocked in other states because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gonzales shifts course, turns to private donors
ABQnews Seeker
Judge upholds decision denying public financing ... Judge upholds decision denying public financing for mayoral bid
2
Bill would boost state, tribal wildlife projects
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would direct about $97.5M to ... Proposal would direct about $97.5M to tribes, $28M to NM plans
3
NM officials evaluate options for protecting election staff
Election
Top voting official went 'into hiding' ... Top voting official went 'into hiding' amid threats
4
Suspect in attempted robbery is killed by worker at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second time in days an attempted ... Second time in days an attempted robbery in ABQ ended with assailant being killed
5
Judge rejects Gonzales' latest bid for public campaign funds
ABQnews Seeker
City clerk used due process in ... City clerk used due process in making decision, ruling says
6
Thousands of UNM Health records breached
ABQnews Seeker
Medical records and personal data of ... Medical records and personal data of some 600,000 patients was obtained
7
NM's mask mandate will be extended
ABQnews Seeker
Order will remain in effect for ... Order will remain in effect for at least another month
8
State Police make 93 felony arrests in area
ABQnews Seeker
Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets ... Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets Bernalillo County crime
9
Absentee ballot drop boxes are deployed statewide
Election
County clerks required to provide one ... County clerks required to provide one drop box for every 25K voters and at least two per county
10
Man pleads no contest in fatal Christmas Eve crash
ABQnews Seeker
On his arrest, the driver had ... On his arrest, the driver had a blood-alcohol level of about twice the presumed level of intoxic