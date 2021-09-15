Wrongly convicted man who escaped death row dies of COVID-19

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19.

Damon Thibodeaux’s death earlier this month was “so unfair,” according to a Minneapolis attorney who worked to free Thibodeaux after 16 years behind bars, including 15 on death row, after he was convicted in the 1996 death of his 14-year-old step-cousin.

“I’m struggling to make peace with it, but you can’t,” said Steve Kaplan, the now-retired lawyer who helped clear Thibodeaux and assisted him in moving to Minnesota to restart his life.

Thibodeaux, who eventually settled with his family in Texas, was a long-haul trucker who landed in Jacksonville, Florida hospital with the coronavirus in early August. That was a few days after getting his first vaccine shot against the virus. After three weeks in and out of intensive care, the 47-year-old Thibodeaux was expecting to come home.

“Bro, I’m ready to get out of this place and come home,” he told his younger brother, David Thibodeaux, on the evening of Sept. 2. A few hours later, David’s phone rang again with a doctor asking for permission to stop resuscitation on Damon after his lungs had collapsed and his heart had stopped, the Star Tribune reported.

“My heart sunk,” David said in an interview with the newspaper last week. “I wasn’t just being asked to let my brother go. You’re asking me let my best friend go.”

Growing up, the brothers endured abuse from their mother’s ex-husband. Damon also was sexually abused by the man and later by another relative, a neighbor and eventually his grandfather. “We shared a lot of hardships together,” David said,

Damon Thibodeaux was a 22-year-old deckhand on a Mississippi River barge in July 1996 when his 14-year-old step-cousin went missing while Thibodeaux was at her family’s apartment. After the girl’s body was discovered along the river, Thibodeaux was subjected to a grueling interrogation that pushed him to confess to a crime he didn’t commit. A year later he was sentenced to die.

Kaplan and others from the Minneapolis law firm Fredrikson and Byron helped prove Thibodeaux’s innocence, noting that his confession didn’t match the physical evidence, that witness statements were inconsistent and that DNA tests showed no connection between him and the murder. The district attorney’s own expert concluded that Thibodeaux had falsely confessed to the crime

The conviction was overturned and he was set free in September 2012.

The lawyers who worked on his release said that rather than be angry and bitter about his path, Thibodeaux carried an easy smile along with optimism, kindness and grace.

“He had an impact on everyone who had a privilege of knowing him,” Kaplan said.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gonzales shifts course, turns to private donors
ABQnews Seeker
Judge upholds decision denying public financing ... Judge upholds decision denying public financing for mayoral bid
2
Bill would boost state, tribal wildlife projects
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would direct about $97.5M to ... Proposal would direct about $97.5M to tribes, $28M to NM plans
3
NM officials evaluate options for protecting election staff
Election
Top voting official went 'into hiding' ... Top voting official went 'into hiding' amid threats
4
Suspect in attempted robbery is killed by worker at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second time in days an attempted ... Second time in days an attempted robbery in ABQ ended with assailant being killed
5
Judge rejects Gonzales' latest bid for public campaign funds
ABQnews Seeker
City clerk used due process in ... City clerk used due process in making decision, ruling says
6
Thousands of UNM Health records breached
ABQnews Seeker
Medical records and personal data of ... Medical records and personal data of some 600,000 patients was obtained
7
NM's mask mandate will be extended
ABQnews Seeker
Order will remain in effect for ... Order will remain in effect for at least another month
8
State Police make 93 felony arrests in area
ABQnews Seeker
Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets ... Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets Bernalillo County crime
9
Absentee ballot drop boxes are deployed statewide
Election
County clerks required to provide one ... County clerks required to provide one drop box for every 25K voters and at least two per county
10
Man pleads no contest in fatal Christmas Eve crash
ABQnews Seeker
On his arrest, the driver had ... On his arrest, the driver had a blood-alcohol level of about twice the presumed level of intoxic