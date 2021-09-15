Arizona high court to consider AG’s suit against university

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — The state Supreme Court has agreed to review two lower courts’ rulings against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his lawsuit challenging a deal between Arizona State University and hotel developers.

A brief order released by the state high court Tuesday said the justices will consider whether Brnovich’s office had authority under Arizona to file the suit and whether it was filed in a timely fashion.

The Court of Appeals in April upheld Tax Court Judge Christopher Whitten’s ruling that Brnovich’s office didn’t have legal authority to file the original lawsuit and later expanded it after a one-year statute of limitation had expired.

Building the hotel on university land would make it exempt from property taxes, and Brnovich argued the deal was an unconstitutional gift to developers.

The regents said the transaction wasn’t one-sided because it benefited the university by providing rental payments and a needed conference center and hotel.

The Court of Appeals decision also upheld Whitten’s separate ruling ordering Brnovich’s office to reimburse the Board of Regents for attorney fees and other legal costs.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The tribe has seen 33,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,421 ...
2
Arizona Supreme Court allows release of Senate audit records
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort by the state Senate to keep secret records of its ongoing review of the 2020 ...
3
Texas company to pay nearly $3M for Clean Air ...
Around the Region
A Texas plastics company has agreed ... A Texas plastics company has agreed to pay nearly $3 million in civil penalties for violating the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of ...
4
Arizona redistricting panel OK's starting-point grid map
Around the Region
The Arizona commission charged with redrawing ... The Arizona commission charged with redrawing maps for congressional and legislative districts every decade approved its basic starting-point grid maps Tuesday, kicking off a ...
5
Divided SRP board OKs expansion of gas-burning power plant
Around the Region
The Salt River Project's board of ... The Salt River Project's board of directors was sharply divided as it approved a plan to more than double the size of a natural ...
6
Arizona reports most additional COVID deaths since February
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday report 117 additional ... Arizona on Tuesday report 117 additional deaths from COVID-19, the most in a single day since last February during the winter surge. The additional ...
7
Republican Ganahl launches Colorado gubernatorial campaign
Around the Region
Republican Heidi Ganahl, an entrepreneur and ... Republican Heidi Ganahl, an entrepreneur and University of Colorado regent, formally launched a longshot campaign Tuesday to challenge Gov. Jared Polis' re-election bid next ...
8
Heat blamed for death of Rhode Island woman on ...
Around the Region
Police in the Phoenix suburb of ... Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale are investigating the death of a Rhode Island woman whose body was found on a hiking trail. ...
9
Justices say 24/7 video surveillance violated man's rights
Around the Region
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday ... The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that police officers violated a man's constitutional rights when they installed a video camera on a utility pole ...