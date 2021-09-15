Arizona reports 2,432 additional COVID cases, 29 more deaths

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 1,055.919 cases and 19,333 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations remained over 2,000, with 2,077 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,944.9 new cases per day on Aug. 30 to 2,671 on Monday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 24.8 to 35.9 during same period.

In other developments

— Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare is the latest major hospital chain operating in Arizona to require that its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Northern Arizona Health Care said Monday its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 unless they obtain medical or religious exemptions.

— The Tucson City Council is considering whether to require unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing and wear masks.

Officials said they were discussing those steps in the wake of state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s declaration that the city’s vaccination mandate for its workers violates state law.