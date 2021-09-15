Colorado AG: Probe finds Aurora Police racially biased

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

DENVER — Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday that a civil rights investigation begun amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain has found that the Aurora Police Department has pattern of racially biased policing.

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the investigation found the department has long had a culture in which officers treat people of color — especially Black people — differently than white people. He said the agency also has a pattern of using unlawful excessive force; frequently escalates encounters with civilians; and fails to properly document police interactions with residents.

“These actions are unacceptable. They hurt the people that law enforcement is entrusted” to serve, he said.

Weiser urged the police department to commit to recommended reforms in officer training, its policies on use of force and especially stricter standards for police stops and arrests. If it fails to do so, he said his office will seek a court order compelling the department to do so — but he noted that the department fully cooperated in the investigation.

The investigation, announced in August 2020, was the first of its kind launched under a sweeping police accountability law passed in Colorado the month before amid protests over the killing of George Floyd. It had begun several weeks before but was not revealed until the day that McClain’s parents filed a lawsuit against Aurora. The lawsuit alleges that police’s treatment of McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was part of a pattern of racially biased policing that has involved aggression and violence against Black people.

The accountability law made it unlawful for police officers or other employees of government agencies to deprive people of their constitutional rights and gave the attorney general the power to enforce it. Under the law, if the attorney general finds an agency has “a pattern or practice” of violating people’s rights, the attorney general must notify the agency of the reasons for that belief and give it 60 days to make changes. If the agency does not make changes, the attorney general can file a lawsuit to force them.

Weiser’s office is also prosecuting three police officers and two paramedics on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault charges in McClain’s death. He convened a grand jury to decide whether to file criminal charges after being ordered to take another look at the case by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis amid last year’s protests.

The grand jury indicted all five.

Police stopped McClain as he walked home from the store on Aug. 24, 2019, after a 911 caller reported a man wearing a ski mask and waving his hands who seemed “sketchy.” Officers put McClain in a chokehold and pinned him down. Paramedics injected him with 500 milligrams of ketamine, an amount appropriate for someone 77 pounds (35 kilograms) heavier than McClain’s 143-pound (64-kilogram) frame, according to the indictment. He was later taken off life support.

The Aurora Police Department also faced criticism when officers put four Black girls on the ground last year and handcuffed two of them next to a car that police suspected was stolen but turned out not to be.

And an officer was charged with assault in July after being captured on body camera video pistol-whipping and choking a Black man during an arrest. Another officer was charged with not intervening as required under the new police accountability law.

___

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gonzales shifts course, turns to private donors
ABQnews Seeker
Judge upholds decision denying public financing ... Judge upholds decision denying public financing for mayoral bid
2
Bill would boost state, tribal wildlife projects
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would direct about $97.5M to ... Proposal would direct about $97.5M to tribes, $28M to NM plans
3
NM officials evaluate options for protecting election staff
Election
Top voting official went 'into hiding' ... Top voting official went 'into hiding' amid threats
4
Cruces councilor to announce bid for 2nd CD seat
ABQnews Seeker
Gabe Vasquez is first Democrat to ... Gabe Vasquez is first Democrat to enter race for GOP-held post
5
Suspect in attempted robbery is killed by worker at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second time in days an attempted ... Second time in days an attempted robbery in ABQ ended with assailant being killed
6
Judge rejects Gonzales' latest bid for public campaign funds
ABQnews Seeker
City clerk used due process in ... City clerk used due process in making decision, ruling says
7
Thousands of UNM Health records breached
ABQnews Seeker
Medical records and personal data of ... Medical records and personal data of some 600,000 patients was obtained
8
NM's mask mandate will be extended
ABQnews Seeker
Order will remain in effect for ... Order will remain in effect for at least another month
9
Absentee ballot drop boxes are deployed statewide
Election
County clerks required to provide one ... County clerks required to provide one drop box for every 25K voters and at least two per county
10
Man pleads no contest in fatal Christmas Eve crash
ABQnews Seeker
On his arrest, the driver had ... On his arrest, the driver had a blood-alcohol level of about twice the presumed level of intoxic