Pair wanted in ABQ bank robbery

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities are looking for a man and woman who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the woman walked into the Bank of the West, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE, around 10:50 a.m.

He said the woman “cased” the bank and held the door open for the man, who walked in and gave the teller a note demanding money. The man was given cash and fled in a car.

Fisher said the woman was described as Hispanic, in her 20s, with long hair. She had large wings tattooed on her back and wore a green tank top and red mask.

Fisher said the man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. The man wpre a Las Vegas Raiders hat and a dark mask.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pair wanted in ABQ bank robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are looking for a man ... Authorities are looking for a man and woman who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the woman ...
2
Cruces councilor to announce bid for 2nd CD seat
ABQnews Seeker
Gabe Vasquez is first Democrat to ... Gabe Vasquez is first Democrat to enter race for GOP-held post
3
Bill would boost state, tribal wildlife projects
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would direct about $97.5M to ... Proposal would direct about $97.5M to tribes, $28M to NM plans
4
Man pleads no contest in fatal Christmas Eve crash
ABQnews Seeker
On his arrest, the driver had ... On his arrest, the driver had a blood-alcohol level of about twice the presumed level of intoxic
5
State Police make 93 felony arrests in area
ABQnews Seeker
Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets ... Ongoing operation with 35 officers targets Bernalillo County crime
6
NM's mask mandate will be extended
ABQnews Seeker
Order will remain in effect for ... Order will remain in effect for at least another month
7
Thousands of UNM Health records breached
ABQnews Seeker
Medical records and personal data of ... Medical records and personal data of some 600,000 patients was obtained
8
Gonzales shifts course, turns to private donors
ABQnews Seeker
Judge upholds decision denying public financing ... Judge upholds decision denying public financing for mayoral bid
9
Judge rejects Gonzales' latest bid for public campaign funds
ABQnews Seeker
City clerk used due process in ... City clerk used due process in making decision, ruling says