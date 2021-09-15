Pair wanted in ABQ bank robbery

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Authorities are looking for a man and woman who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the woman walked into the Bank of the West, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE, around 10:50 a.m.

He said the woman “cased” the bank and held the door open for the man, who walked in and gave the teller a note demanding money. The man was given cash and fled in a car.

Fisher said the woman was described as Hispanic, in her 20s, with long hair. She had large wings tattooed on her back and wore a green tank top and red mask.

Fisher said the man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. The man wpre a Las Vegas Raiders hat and a dark mask.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.