Man and woman found dead inside car; Drug usage found nearby

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies inside a car.

They said the bodies of a man and a woman were found early Wednesday and there was evidence of drug usage near the car.

Officers responded to a check welfare call shortly before 4 a.m. and found the man and woman unresponsive in the car.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics declared the two dead at the scene.

Police said the man and woman haven’t been identified and there was no obvious signs of foul play, but their investigation of the deaths was ongoing.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another ...
Around the Region
Crews searching for a missing man ... Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. They found the remains of another person, ...
2
Texas company to pay nearly $3M for Clean Air ...
Around the Region
A Texas plastics company has agreed ... A Texas plastics company has agreed to pay nearly $3 million in civil penalties for violating the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of ...
3
Arizona reports 2,432 additional COVID cases, 29 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional ... Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, increasing the state's totals to 1,055.919 cases and 19,333 deaths. Virus-related hospitalizations ...
4
Arizona high court to consider AG's suit against university
Around the Region
The state Supreme Court has agreed ... The state Supreme Court has agreed to review two lower courts' rulings against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his lawsuit challenging a deal ...
5
Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The tribe has seen 33,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,421 ...
6
Arizona Supreme Court allows release of Senate audit records
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort by the state Senate to keep secret records of its ongoing review of the 2020 ...
7
Arizona redistricting panel OK's starting-point grid map
Around the Region
The Arizona commission charged with redrawing ... The Arizona commission charged with redrawing maps for congressional and legislative districts every decade approved its basic starting-point grid maps Tuesday, kicking off a ...
8
Divided SRP board OKs expansion of gas-burning power plant
Around the Region
The Salt River Project's board of ... The Salt River Project's board of directors was sharply divided as it approved a plan to more than double the size of a natural ...
9
Arizona reports most additional COVID deaths since February
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday report 117 additional ... Arizona on Tuesday report 117 additional deaths from COVID-19, the most in a single day since last February during the winter surge. The additional ...