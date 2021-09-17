Focus on fitness: Nutritionist writing book on male mental health and ‘how to overcome trauma’

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Daniel Rocha has spent the majority of his life trying to be healthy.

Whether it’s through eating right or exercising, the Albuquerque resident puts in the hours to improve quality of life.

He’s taking on male mental health in a book project.

“It’s a book on how to overcome trauma,” he says. “A lot of it is based on my own life experiences and the healthy things to do that help someone get through tough times.”

For instance, therapy and anger management.

“Nothing is off-limits,” he says. “Men are embarrassed to show their emotions, and I want to help break down that barrier some more. The first step is talking about it.”

Rocha says there aren’t as many resources for men who are dealing with trauma. He wants the book to resonate and be a source for men to utilize.

“It’s not just women who go through brutality,” he says. “Sometimes more men have issues than women. Most of the times, guy’s friends won’t take the time to listen. Oftentimes, hearing yourself out loud helps. Most men are problem-solvers, and talking it out either to yourself or someone else helps tremendously. Feeling vulnerable and sensitive is natural.”

Writing the book has kept Rocha busy, and he’s been balancing the process with going to school.

He’s studying at Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Santa Fe.

With 25 years in the fitness industry 20 years as a nutritionist, Rocha felt it was the next step, as naprapaths are classified as connective tissue specialists and focus on ligaments that hold bone to bone, tendons which hold muscle to bone, but the most prevalent connective tissue is called fascia or interstitial tissue. Naprapaths work through the muscle into the connective tissue to take specific tension findings on the ligaments and the bony structure to then bring alignment.

Rocha also continues training clients and has developed online fitness programs and resources available at syroclifestyle.com.

He says that in developing the program he wanted to make sure it was affordable and focused on different parts of the body.

“With the programs, it helps someone establish good habits,” he says. “You have to make a decision to want to change your life and be consistent. Once it becomes a habit, then it becomes a routine.”

Rocha says being consistent is key to change. Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about him:

1 “I have two pit bulls.”

2 “I do home health care. I help cancer patients.”

3 “I was in Flex magazine in 2010 as one of the best bodybuilders.”

4 “I did get my life insurance license because so many of my friends were dying and I had to do something to take care of their families.”

5 “I’m actually a foodie, and I like new restaurants. Food trucks are fun for me. I’m not just about eating at five-star restaurants.”