‘Taking the reins’: Samantha Fish tours after releasing ‘fun and sexy and so empowering’ album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Samantha Fish is touring in support of her latest album, “Faster,” which was released Sept. 10. She will perform on Sunday, Sept. 19, in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Kevin King)

Getting ready to hit the road for tour, Samantha Fish often catches herself asking, “Are we really doing this?”

The question is valid, because like many others, the singer-songwriter hasn’t performed in front of a live audience in more than a year.

Fish is back on tour and will make a stop in Santa Fe on Sunday, Sept. 19, at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing. Fish is touring to support her latest release, “Faster.”

“It’s really exciting and there’s this air of caution,” she says of the tour. “We’ve had things planned and then it fell through. I’m cautiously optimistic that these upcoming shows will go on without a hitch.”

Fish spend the majority of a year working on the album, using a different process.

She teamed up with producer Martin Kierszenbaum on “Faster” and often found herself communicating by Zoom because Kierszenbaum isn’t based in the United States.

“Martin was working in France, and though it felt like there was an element missing, we didn’t miss a beat,” she says. “Every album is different, and I approach it with new eyes each time. I want it to be fresh, and I shifted direction on this album. Martin works on pop-heavy albums, and his production lent itself to that. I wanted to mix up my style with poppy influences.”

“Faster” is the follow-up to 2019’s “Kill or Be Kind.” Fish recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles.

“Kansas City played a major part in bringing us together: I was born and raised in KC, and Martin has some familial ties. Shortly after being introduced last year, we had a conversation about making an album,” Fish says. “His track record was perfect for what I wanted to do with this album, which was to expand into different genres while retaining the roots I’d built in the blues world.”

Revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes such as R.L. Burnside and wildly inventive iconoclasts like Prince, the album ultimately embodies an unbridled energy true to its emotional core.

“The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life in general,” says Fish. “I really thought that after 2020, I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album, but instead, we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.”

Samantha Fish
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19
WHERE: The Bridget at Santa Fe Brewing, 27 Fire Place, Santa Fe
WHERE: $28 advance, $33 day of show at holdmyticket.com Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entrance to the show.

