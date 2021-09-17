Rite of autumn: Daylong Marblefest returns after pandemic cancellation last year

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

The all-day Marblefest festival will return Sept. 18 at the Downtown Marble Location in celebration of German-style lagers. (Courtesy of Marble Brewery)

Downtown Marble Brewery is bringing back Marblefest, its popular Oktoberfest celebration, on Sept. 18.

The pandemic forced the brewery to cancel its events in 2020. Geraldine Lucero, marketing and events coordinator, said the brewery is looking forward to bringing back the all-day festival. Oktoberfest is a celebration generally held in mid- or late September and features German-style lagers.

There will be a beer garden in the brewery’s north lot. Each year, Marble brings in lagers from other local breweries, giving people several choices to sample. Inside the garden will be Bow & Arrow, Boxing Bear, Canteen Brewhouse, Ex Novo, La Cumbre, Nexus, Palmer’s and Tractor.

Marble will release Marblefest, its Bavarian-style lager, on draft and in cans at all three of its taproom locations.

Bands will play on the main stage from 2 to 10 p.m., with this year’s musical lineup featuring Brown Situation, Chris Dracup, Katy P & The Business and the Mango Cakes.

Dancing and drinking wouldn’t be complete without eating, and Chef T’s and Street Food Blvd. will be parked at the brewery from11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Doors will open at noon; the cover is $5 after 2 p.m.

