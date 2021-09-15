APD: Slaying at ABQ Subway ‘likely justifiable’

Police believe the employee of an Albuquerque sandwich shop who shot an alleged robber Tuesday morning acted in self defense.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives interviewed the Subway employee and he is not being charged “at this point.”

“This is being investigated as a likely justifiable homicide,” he said. The alleged robber has not been publicly identified.

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the shooting at a Subway in the 1300 block of Gibson, near Interstate 25. Police found a man shot to death inside the shop and discovered an employee was the shooter.

Police said the man had tried to rob the store when the employee opened fire on them.