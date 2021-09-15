7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas

By Associated Press

WICHITA, Kansas —

A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in in southwest Kansas.

The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagon east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder. Both vehicles went into the ditch, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The child, also of Mesa, died. The Volkswagon’s driver and the 41-year-old Garden City, Kansas, man who was driving the Ford were hospitalized.

