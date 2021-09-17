‘Celebration of culture’: Scaled-down Globalquerque! brings US-based world music artists to two stages

These days, Tom Frouge knows how to pivot.

As the mastermind behind the annual music event Globalquerque!, Frouge has rolled with it to get the festival ready.

“It’s been different than any other year,” he says with a chuckle. “We went through lots of changes because of health regulations in the early part of planning for the event.”

Frouge will be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the festival takes place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18.

The festival will be smaller than in previous years due to the ongoing health orders.

Despite that, Frouge is excited to have an in-person festival.

“We usually have three stages, but we’ve pared it down to two stages that will be next to each other on the Plaza Mayor,” Frouge says. “The audience will then be able to be in one space rather than roam around like in previous years.”

Another challenge for Frouge was getting musicians to perform. Globalquerque! is known for bringing the world to Albuquerque with the artists selected to perform. With travel restrictions still in place across the world, Frouge once again pivoted.

He found world music artists living in the United States.

This year’s lineup includes Moh Alileche (Algeria), Sage Bond (Diné/San Carlos Apache), Maria De Barros (Cabo Verde), Kaethe Hostetter (USA/Ethiopia), Gingee (Phillippines), Newpoli (Italy), Yacouba Sissoko (Mali), Fely Tchaco (Ivory Coast), Tuvergen Band (Mongolia) and The Globalquerque! Latin All-Stars.

Globalquerque! is also offering three free on-demand outreach programs, which are available at globalquerque.org.

Alhough the event is scaled back this year, Frouge has curated an event that still brings the world to Albuquerque.

“We’re focusing on the celebration of culture,” he says. “We have gathered some of the most compelling global music acts that are based in the United States. Many countries are represented, and it’s going to be a celebration.”

During the event, there will also be food for purchase from Jambo Cafe, The Munchie Truck and Street Food Institute, and beverages from Santa Fe Brewing Co. and Vivác Winery.

Frouge says the event will return to its regular madness in 2022.

He says the event this year will require proof of vaccinination or a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours.

“We’ll also have rapid testing on site,” he says. “We want the event to be as safe for everyone as possible all while enjoying wonderful music.”