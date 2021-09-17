‘Ready to take on the world’: Ivory Coast singer-songwriter Fely Tchaco looks forward to debut at Globalquerque!

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Fely Tchaco will make her Albuquerque debut at Globalquerque! (Courtesy of Vincent Gotti)

Fely Tchaco was influenced by music at an early age.

For African women, singing can be the road to many challenges; however, the same road can lead to personal power that can move mountains, inspire and win battles.

Drawing from her own experience as well as folk wisdom, Ivory Coast singer-songwriter Fely Tchaco embodies the new generation of artists who remain attached to their African heritage while maintaining a modern outlook on the world.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based artist will make her debut at Globalquerque! at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

“I take inspiration from all of my daily experiences,” Tchaco says. “I think about the subject and the concept. Then the melody and words come into play.”

Growing up in Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa, Tchaco would listen to traditional African folk songs.

Then as a teenager, she gravitated toward Motown and rock ‘n’ roll.

“In my country, people listen to Afro-Cuban music, and that remained a constant for me,” she says. “I also like to listen to classical music. I’m everywhere when it comes to music.”

Tchaco not only writes her own music, but she works with directors on creating music videos.

“These are more art pieces,” she says. “There’s a story told in each video, and it’s amazing to be able to collaborate with other artists in making the vision come to life in film.”

It will be her first time performing in Albuquerque, and she’s excited.

“I’m picking up one of the musicians, and we are rehearsing until the day of the show,” she says. “I’m hoping it will continue and I get opportunities to come back to Albuquerque. I’m working hard and ready to take on the world.”

Fely Tchaco
WHEN: 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17
WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth SW
HOW MUCH: $40 for one day, $60 for two-day pass at nhccnm.org or 505-724-4771

