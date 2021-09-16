Dimond misses mark on election fraud

On Aug. 28, Diane Dimond sounded the alarm about our election system (“Clock is ticking on ways to fix the US election system”). After admitting Joe Biden is indeed the president of the United States, she then proceeds to spread misinformation about the integrity of our elections.

This is not the first time Dimond has gone down this path. In a May 1 piece, “Finally, someone is challenging media bullies in court,” Dimond praised the work of Project Veritas in uncovering voter fraud in Minnesota. Actually, Project Veritas concocted a hatchet job. Their specialty is gathering dubious video in deceptive ways and editing it to further their agenda. James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has been found guilty in court (of entering federal property under false pretenses.) Nonetheless, Dimond claimed that O’Keefe’s methods were merely “unconventional.”

For her latest piece, she basically cuts and pastes from a Heritage Foundation “database” that, once the innuendos and hyperbolic language are pulled back, shows how very infrequent fraud has been in our election system. Rather than “thousands” of cases of voter fraud as Dimond claims, the database claims 1,333. And those numbers are arrived at by looking back at elections local, state and federal going back to Truman’s victory over Dewey.

In other words, we are talking about a thousand cases of alleged fraud out of more than 3 billion votes cast. To give some perspective, a thousand seconds is around 16 minutes and 3 billion seconds is around 90 years. There simply is no there there. Just as in other states where followers of the former president have tried, and failed, to show widespread electoral fraud, the only fraud is in the claim itself. Dimond should know better.

She has gone from being a respected investigative journalist to carrying water for a right-wing agenda that threatens to pull apart the very fabric of our democracy. And under the banner of crime and justice no less. If she is concerned about the state of our elections, perhaps she should focus on the vast bribery that occurs under the monikers of campaign contributions and lobbying. But that would put her in opposition to the Heritage Foundation. They support Citizens United as a First Amendment issue because, as they put it, “Money Has the Right to Talk.”